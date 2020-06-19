Stanley Richard Draper, 88, of Paris, died at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Open Air Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with Jim Page officiating. No formal visitation hour was observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Stan was born on Sept. 1, 1931 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Charles Edward and Audrey Strong Draper.
He graduated from high school and served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Mr. Draper married Carol Joan Crysler on Sept. 5, 1952. She died on March 19, 2012.
He was retired from the Frisco and Burlington Northern Railroads as a mechanic and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two children, Diana Draper Owen, of Athens, Texas and Doug Draper and wife, Michelle, of Laguna Vista, Texas; three grandchildren, Jay Owen and wife, Danielle, of Athens, Christina Lindsey and husband, James, of Streetman, Texas and Cody Draper, of Commerce; and four great-grandchildren, Tristen Owen, Victoria Owen, Kraven Parker and Rylie Lindsey.
Online condolences may be made to the Draper family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.