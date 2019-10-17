Celedonia Westring, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 97 years of age.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1922 in Naguihan, La Union Philippines, to Juan and Alejandra Jaceldone.
Celedonia was an active member of the Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal until her health failed her.
While living in the Philippines she worked as a registered nurse. She met Les Westring, who was her pen pal and they married on Sept. 19, 1983, in Antlers, Oklahoma, and they remained married until his death in 1987.
She leaves her grand- niece, TJ Gorley and her husband, Marvin, of Paris, Texas; nieces, Carol Garcia, of Los Angeles, California, and Nellie Sueping Hyasheda, of Ontario, Canada; son, Victor Besueno and his wife, Noralyn, of Zamloo City, Philippines; and her grandson, Aaron Besueno, of Zamloo City Philippines.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lester Westring.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal, located at 322 S. Church Street, Paris, Texas, under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.