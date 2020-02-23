Ruth Ann Vickers, 73, of Paris, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Online Poll
Should schools ditch letter grades?
Some American schools are ditching the letter grade system — that is A through F — in favor of a system where students are either "exceeding, meeting, developing or emerging," according to a recent iHeartRadio-Houston report. Proponents say traditional report cards are ineffective in communicating with parents about where their children are in learning. Opponents say the new system wouldn't tell parents where students need to improve. Should schools ditch the letter grade system?
