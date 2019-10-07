The Major League Baseball regular season ended last week, and with the Texas Rangers on the outside of the playoffs looking in, the team has played its final game in Globe Life Park, its home for more than 20 years.
The next time the Rangers play a home game, it will be in a shiny, new stadium, so I thought it would be good to look back on some of the best moments and games in the lifespan of Globe Life Park.
One of the first iconic moments of Globe Life Park’s history came early in its life, during its inaugural season. On July 28, 1994, Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers did for the hometown fans what only 11 pitchers had been able to do up to that point — he achieved perfection. Rogers was on fire, needing only 98 pitches to put away the rival Angels, striking out eight in the process of completing a perfect game.
Every perfect game seems to have one unbelievable defensive play to preserve the accomplishment, and for Rogers, it came as the first out in the final inning when a line drive that looked like it would fall for the Angels’ first hit was snagged millimeters from the ground by rookie outfielder Rusty Greer. And a few minutes later, when Greer caught the final out, the more than 41,000 fans in attendance exploded.
Over the years, the Rangers had several great players, but rarely were they able to put together great teams. That changed in the mid-2000s, when the Rangers spent several years as one of the most fearsome clubs in the American League. And they announced they were truly ready for the big time on Oct. 22, 2010, when they defeated the New York Yankees in dominating fashion to reach their first World Series.
In front of the home crowd, practically everything went right for the Rangers in what was the most important game in Globe Life Park up to that point. The Yankees, who boasted one of the most potent offenses in the league that year, was limited to one run and just three hits, thanks to an incredible, eight-inning gem pitched by Colby Lewis, with closer Neftali Feliz delivering the finishing blow. Things also couldn’t have gone much better offensively for the Rangers, as stars Elvis Andrus, Nelson Cruz and Ian Kinsler helped drive in runs for the team. However, nobody made the Yankees suffer more than Vladimir Guerrero, driving in half of the team’s six runs.
Though Globe Life Park has been home to some incredible victories over the years, one of the park’s recent great moments for one of its team’s greatest players came in a loss. On July 30, 2017, Rangers star Adrian Beltre reached one of the most vaunted milestones in baseball when he earned his 3,000th hit.
Coming towards the end of his long career, the hit was a perfect sendoff for one of the team’s best players of the 21st Century.
The hit was not a fluke that managed to get out of the infield, but a solidly hit line drive that netted Beltre a double. As he stood up after sliding into the plate, and the umpire signaled he was safe, the celebration was on. The game paused as Beltre’s family ran on the field to embrace him, teammates came out of the dugout to celebrate, opposing Baltimore Orioles players came up to offer their congratulations and the home crowd roared with approval.
These are a small number of the memorable moments Globe Life Park enjoyed over the years. On March 31, 2020, the team will officially christen its next home, and here’s to countless more memories at the team’s next home.
