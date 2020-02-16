Reno City Hall
The Reno Economic Development Comm-ittee is to discuss ideas and possibly make recommendations to City Council for new businesses when the committee meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.

The group also is to consider a building permit fee waiver for 6955 Lamar Road.

Consideration of an application to fill a vacant seat on the committee also is an agenda item.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

