Dozens of people braved the cold, windy weather to run the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, continuing a Paris tradition that has been around for over 40 years.
The 44th annual race featured a 1-mile fun run, a 2-mile walk and a 5K run, starting at Love Civic Center and continuing along Trail de Paris. With appearances from Turkey Tom, music and refreshments, the race offered runners a place to recover under the sports pavilion and grab a hot cup of coffee after their race.
“As far as our research shows, we are the second longest-running Turkey Trot in the country,” Shanna Beshirs, managing partner at Paris Fitness and Aquatics, said proudly.
The race usually has about 200 to 300 runners turn out, and many consider the Turkey Trot to be apart of their annual family tradition, Beshirs said. This year, there were 250 people registered.
“This year we were blessed because without our community sponsors we couldn’t do this,” she said. The race was sponsored by 82 Lawn and Equipment, Pools and More, Daughtrey Lawn Maintenance and more. “This year we were blessed to have extra sponsors, and we were able to make the kids fun run free.”
Runner Trent Horton was visiting family in Paris for Thanksgiving and runs the Turkey Trot almost every year, he said. He was the first to cross the finish line this year.
“It feels good. I kind of knew early on it was going to be a solo effort, but it’s always fun to win a race,” he said.
“I ran cross country and track in high school, and in the last couple years got back into it, ran a couple of marathons.”
Paris Junior High student James Carlton also ran the race for the third year in a row, he said.
While he didn’t come in first, he was one of the first few people to come in after Horton.
“I feel really good, but I wanted to get first,” he said. “Besides the weather, I liked it. It’s a pretty simple course.”
Runner Chaynee Atwood came back for a second race this year while visiting her family for Thanksgiving.
“It was nice. I like it because it’s down and back. I’ve ran in colder, so it was good,” she said, laughing. “I’m glad it’s not raining, and it’s not crowded too.”
Beshirs said the race was “a huge undertaking” for her and her team.
“When it’s over at the end of the day we’re like, ‘Oh, thank the Lord’ until next year,” Beshirs said, laughing.
“But it is so neat to see the community come together and watch what a tradition it has become for some people. We see families, we see their kids. In 10 years I’ve seen them from starting in the stroller to actually running the race themselves. That’s been really enriching for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.