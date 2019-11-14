Bulletin Board

TODAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 7 p.m., Red River Fairground, 570 E. Center St. in Paris. Rachel Malone, regional director for Gun Owners of America, is the guest speaker.
Late Night With Livingston: 6 to 8 p.m., $5, Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S.Church St., “Livingston’s Stuffed and We Ain’t ‘Lion’” Thanksgiving program; call 903-785-5716 for details.
FRIDAY
Maxey House Book Club: 7 p.m. at The Blind Pig, 129 S. Main St., everyone is invited, call 903-785-5716.
PrimeTime: AARP Driver Safety: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St., Ste. 300, $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members, call 903-737-3672 and bring check or correct cash; 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 2 p.m., Bingo.
SATURDAY
Chicota Community Center Craft and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., concessions available.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 1- a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
