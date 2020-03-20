Paris Metro 19-1.jpg (copy)
Arthur Howard gets off the Paris Metro bus at the main office Sept. 24, 2019.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The Ark-Tex Council of Governments is temporarily closing its office to the public to help limit person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic. Meantime, Paris Metro will continue to run with an amended schedule.

Paris Metro will run from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, a release states. The altered hours will allow staff additional time to disinfect buses during the day.

Passengers are asked to keep a safe distance between themselves and other passengers and employees when possible.

