JULY 18 to JULY 19
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Carnail Dawson, 34: Assault causing bodily injury.
Dontrell Kenneth Sullivan, 48: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Bobby Carl Lennox, 47: District court commit/forgery of a financial instrument, habitual offender (three counts).
Geannie Elizabeth Ragan, 40: District court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone (two counts).
Benjamin Randall Gooding, 50: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
