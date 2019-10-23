JOHNTOWN — Red River County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three people who lost their lives in an explosion near Bogata Oct. 13.
Michael Bower, 45, of McKinney, Perry Fetterolf, 50, of Willow Park and Misty Marple, 46, of Stephenville, all died in an accident caused by an unknown gas and an ignition source, the sheriff's office said in a press release. At this time, nothing indicates criminal activity took place, the office stated. The incident is still under investigation, according to state fire marshals.
"We would like to express our condolences to the families of these individuals," the office wrote on Facebook.
Deputies responded to the call on a private road Oct. 13 at 1:35 p.m., after receiving a 911 call that a residential structure had exploded with three people inside, the office said in a previous press release. It was estimated the explosion happened Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.; first responders were notified when a family member went to check on someone whom they had not spoken to since the previous day, the office reported.
Multiple agencies assisted the Red River County Sheriff’s Office, including Bogata Fire Department, Talco Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Longview Fire Department, Bogata Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, the state fire marshal, the Highway Department and more.
“Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell would like to thank all of the different agencies that responded and assisted with this tragic accident,” the previous press release stated. Caldwell was not available for comment.
