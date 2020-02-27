Paris Police Department

FEB. 26 to FEB. 27

Department of Public Safety

Braylon Eugne Hearn, 31: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or supension, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Caressa Desiray Bawson, 29: Failure to appear/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, judgment nisi/violation of bond/protective order.

Andy Jennings Harris, 40: Assault (Class C).

Paris Police Department

Ami Jo McCarrell, 40: Driving while intoxicate, third or more.

Marie Antoinette Beckwith, 63: Driving while intoxicated.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.