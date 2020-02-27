FEB. 26 to FEB. 27
Department of Public Safety
Braylon Eugne Hearn, 31: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or supension, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Caressa Desiray Bawson, 29: Failure to appear/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, judgment nisi/violation of bond/protective order.
Andy Jennings Harris, 40: Assault (Class C).
Paris Police Department
Ami Jo McCarrell, 40: Driving while intoxicate, third or more.
Marie Antoinette Beckwith, 63: Driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.