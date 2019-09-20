Today’s Forecast

Remnant Imelda rain started falling here overnight, causing some issues on county roads and areas with poor drainage.

Regional rain chances are highest in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, at 90%, and Red River County, at 80%, while other areas stand a 70% chance of rain throughout the day, with as much as 1 to 2 inches in locally heavy downpours.

By 7 p.m., the scattered storms and showers should taper off to leave the area with a partly cloudy night. Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy and 87 degrees.

Klark Byrd