Fresh from Seattle, Washington, Julia Furukawa has joined The Paris News team in two capacities: as a reporter and an ad sales rep.
Furukawa graduated from the Honors College at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, in March with a degree in journalism and a Spanish concentration.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be starting my career as a professional journalist here in Paris,” Furukawa said. “Aside from visiting relatives, I’ve spent very little time in Texas until now, and I’m looking forward to becoming a part of this community.”
It’s been a challenge for Furukawa to begin integrating herself into the Paris community because she arrived at such an unprecedented time due to Covid-19, but that hasn’t stopped her from exploring. She likes to go on daily runs, which double as exercise and a means of exploring her new home. Her favorite place so far is the Trail de Paris. If the Tour de Paris happens this year, you’ll be sure to see her there.
When she’s not writing or reporting, Furukawa can be found singing and playing guitar. She started doing musical theater and taking voice lessons from a very young age and used to have lofty dreams of performing on stage as a career. Luckily, she found an even stronger calling in journalism.
“As a kid I totally thought I’d pursue music as a career. It brings me so much joy,” she said. “But when I realized that I could make a real difference in people’s lives as a journalist, I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
During college, Furukawa worked her way up the ranks of the journalism department, starting out as a reporter, then moving up to a role as a section editor for her school newspaper, The Western Front, and finally, managing the paper as the editor-in-chief. When her time at the paper was over, she moved on to podcasting and ended up creating a podcast series, “Mixed Up,” for her Honors senior project. It’s available for streaming at projectmixedup.com. The series tells the stories of people who are mixed race, and for Furukawa, it was close to home.
“Growing up as Japanese American, I often struggled to figure out where I fit in,” Furukawa said. “Talking to other mixed race people in my podcast series helped me realize that there are so many other people out there who felt the same way.”
Furukawa worked as a freelance reporter for a few weeks before joining the newspaper’s staff full-time.
“Julia is a smart, go-getter journalist who’s been able to turn stories in quickly,” managing editor Klark Byrd said. “I look forward to the journalism she will do with us.”
Furukawa is excited for what’s to come as she settles into the Paris community. She can be reached for both ad sales and news tips at 903-785-6927 or julia.furukawa@theparisenews.com.
