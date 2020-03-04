“The four friends set the table together, then talked and laughed long into the cold, blustery night,” Andy Pickles read to the Cooper Elementary School students and their parents Monday night. “And the armdilly chili was perfect.”
Cooper Elementary combined Reading Night with Open House this week to provide parents another opportunity to get involved in the school.
“We’re trying to make it a little more hands-on,” Principal Julie Silman said. “This is just to get them in and get them trained.”
This is the second year they’ve combined the events, she said.
The Reading Night, which also celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday, featured educators in costume, reading, book giveaways and three students took home a $20 gift certificate to this week’s book fair in the library. Lyla Johnson, London Owens and Gracie Shore won the gift certificates. Pickles was just one of many community members stopping by the school to read to students, Silman said, and the part-time substitute teacher, who sports an English accent, is adored.
“The kids just love him,” Silman said, laughing. “They always ask him to speak that English.”
Pickle read “Armadilly Chili” by Helen Ketterman, and then Silman drew for different prizes.
Afterwards, parents and students wandered into the hallways to visit with teachers, each in costume matching the decor in their room.
Victoria Murray led her dad, Shane, to Kristin Janes’ kindergarten classroom, and both searched for her colored page on the wall outside.
“Did you make one?” he asked.
“Yes!” she said.
They found it on the other side of the teacher’s door.
