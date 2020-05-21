The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to share future plans for rural transportation projects in the nine-county Paris District.
A pre-recorded presentation will cover 2021-24 regionally significant projects funded by federal, state or local funds in the Paris District. After listening to the presentation online, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT complete its Rural Transportation Improvement Program. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, TxDOT officials said.
To view the pre-recorded video presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.
Residents can also visit txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/052620.html.
Comments can also be written and mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460. Comments must be received on or before June 12.
