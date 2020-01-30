James Edward Fletcher, 73, of Roxton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Roxton, with the Rev. Ed Dodd officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Roxton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
James Edward “Jimmy” Fletcher was born in Paris, Texas, on Nov. 15, 1946, to Glen Edward and Mamie Ruth Fuqua Fletcher and was raised in Roxton, Texas.
He attended and graduated from Roxton High School in 1965. Jimmy served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970, spending time in the Philippines as well as serving with a K9 unit on the front lines of the war in Vietnam. He worked at Campbell Soup as well as Babcock and Wilcox and retired from the Bonham VA Hospital in Bonham, Texas.
Jimmy was an active member of Roxton United Methodist Church. These are some of the things that Jimmy did, more importantly though is what Jimmy was.
Jimmy was a beloved brother, uncle, great -uncle, cousin and friend. Jimmy volunteered countless hours at the Roxton Food Pantry, attended and supported any event at the Roxton School and in the community of Roxton. Jimmy, or “Fletch” as he was affectionately known, loved his fellow man as much as he loved his beloved Pepsi Cola and the Dallas Stars and Allen American hockey teams, which is saying a lot. Jimmy was honored to receive the Hometown Hero award from the city of Roxton in 2014, and if ever there was a hometown hero, “Uncle Jim” was it.
Not a single person has lived in, gone to school in, or passed through the City of Roxton in the past several decades that does not know and love “Fletch.” He was truly a local treasure. He genuinely loved people and there was not a person he came across that he would not give to, the shirt off his back or his last dime.
Jimmy was blessed with many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews, who he treated as his own children and who loved him as a father. Jimmy will be terribly missed by his family, but just as much he will be missed at the Roxton Cafe, the Roxton Bank, the Roxton School and the entire community. His life is a lesson to us all, that the most important commodity we all deal in is not possessions or wealth but our fellow man.
Survivors include his five siblings, Glenda King, Dennis Fletcher and Laurie Dollins, Becky and Tommy Merrell, Jeff Fletcher and Lila and Mike Screws; and his nieces and nephews whom he considered his kids, Sheri and Brad Ashford, Lauri and Tommy Funderburg, Patrick and Brandi Stager, Bren and Jason Garrett, Kara and Garath Rosson, Hali and Ryan Cashion, Nic Grayson, Taylan Cobb, Kelcie Stager, Rylan Stager, Kain Rosson, Lane Cashion, Emri Rosson, and Henry Cashion.
Pallbearers will be David Rutherford, Stanley Rutherford, John Rutherford, Boo Rutherford, Graham Pitcock, Paul Pitcock, Wes Bailey and Greg Bryant. Asked to serve as honorary pallbearers are David House and Tommy Allen.
Memorials may be made to the Roxton Food Pantry; the Roxton Library; Roxton Ex Students, P.O. Box 282, Roxton, TX 75477; or Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fletcher family at fry-gibbs.com.
