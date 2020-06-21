A busy agenda faces Paris City Council at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors will be asked to remove a director, or directors, from the Paris Economic Development Corp. Five votes from the current six members are required for removal. The appointment of positions to all city boards and commissions also is included on the lengthy agenda.
In addition to approving the 2020-21 PEDC budget, the council will be asked to approve changes to the economic corporation’s bylaws to increase the number of directors from five to seven, to remove a provision that the city attorney act as its legal counsel, and to add a provision that would require prior council approval for the corporation to borrow funds.
Although PEDC directors at a Tuesday meeting disallowed a provision to include a sitting council member on the seven-member board, councilors can make the additional provision with five affirmative votes as required by PEDC bylaws, according to the agenda.
Other action items include a possible water/sewer rate hike, the selection process for filling the District 3 seat vacated with the resignation of Benny Plata and the extension of the mayor’s declaration of a local public health emergency for an additional 30 days.
A report from Police Chief Bob Hundley regarding police call volume at local hotels is expected as well as the city manager’s appointment of Assistant Chief Randy Tuttle as interim police chief when Hundley retires in July.
