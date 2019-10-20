UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Red River County, including Clarksville and Bogata, and effect until 12:15 p.m. the main hazard of this storm is 60 mph wind gusts that have already blown a roof off a building near Valliant, Oklahoma.
____
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Fannin, Delta, Lamar and Red River counties, in effect until 2 a.m. Choctaw County also is under a Tornado Watch until 3 a.m.
"The greatest tornado threat appears to be over far northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and into southwest Arizona, where surface moisture will be most abundant," the Storm Prediction Center stated.
Meteorologists expect storms to fire up in the region between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The main threats will be damaging wind and large hail, meteorologist Patricia Sanchez wrote in forecast discussion.
"If any convection develops ahead of it or remains cellular, it will increase the tornado threat," she wrote. "We like to remind everyone to stay weather aware tonight and have a plan if any warning is issued for their location."
