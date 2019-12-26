Jerrie Cronell Perry, 52, of Reno, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Steven Medford officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Jerrie, the daughter of Hershel and Margaret Frazier Ballard, was born on Feb. 13, 1967, in Paris.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1985. Jerrie worked for the Girl Scouts and at TCIM. She was a member of Reno Church of Christ.
On March 17, 1986, she married Billy Joe Perry, building 27 years of family and memories before his death on Oct. 30, 2013.
Survivors include three children, Tamra Perry Chapman and husband, Jason, of McKinney, Tamika Perry, of Paris and Triston Perry andwife, Emily, of Austin; her parents, Hershel and Margaret Ballard, of Paris; grandchildren, Tambrin Chapman and Trason Chapman; and siblings, Allen Ballard and wife, JoAnn, of Powderly, Kim Ford and husband, Chuck, of Pine Hurst and Margie Self and fiancée Ronny Lyle, of Como; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
