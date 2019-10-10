OCT. 9 to OCT. 10
Paris Police Department
Caleb Ryan Wiley, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Caressa Desiray Dawson, 29: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with an emergency call.
Austin Lee Loyd, 27: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
William Smith Jr., 54: Sex offenders duty to register, life/annually.
Victoria Lynn Ashford, 25: Motion to adjudicate guilt/sexual assault of a child, motion to adjudicate guilt/online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct.
Department of Public Safety
Danny Ray Geren, 34: Driving while license invalid.
