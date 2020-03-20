Fannin County’s Commissioners' Court called an emergency meeting Friday at 10 a.m. via teleconference to discuss the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the county.
They adopted a resolution effective at 11:59 p.m. today to prohibit all public gatherings of 10 or more people within the county.
“We will follow the governor’s proclamation,” said County Judge Randy Moore while discussing additional adjustments to the county's declaration.
The proclamation was drafted to combat the spread of the coronavirus and follow the precautions issued for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will be good for seven days, and the commissioners plan to revisit the matter each subsequent meeting that they have.
Further meetings will be held through Zoom conferences, which will be open to the public.
This story is still developing.
