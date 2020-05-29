Liberty National Bank will open bank lobbies at its main downtown branch and its newly-renovated Collegiate Street location Monday. Both lobbies will resume with their normal operating hours.
“We will be taking all safety precautions seriously,” said Courtney Wiles, assistant cashier/operations at Liberty National Bank. “The bank will continue to comply with social distancing regulations and have put precautionary measures in place for the protection of all customers and employees.”
The following safety measures will be in place at both locations, and the bank asks that customers take note if they plan on visiting one of the banking lobbies:
n Adhere to the stickers on the floor to observe proper social distancing and plan for limited seating in the lobbies.
n Hand sanitizer will be readily available and there will also be more frequent cleaning and sanitizing of all high contact services.
n Public restrooms at both locations will be closed during this time.
Customers are urged to continue to utilize online, mobile and telephone banking and ATMs, or visit one of the drive-thrus to handle any and all of your banking needs.
“If you must come into the lobby, please limit the number of people you bring with you and follow all safety precautions,” Wiles said. “The bank appreciates everyone’s support and patience during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.