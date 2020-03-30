Entry to the Lamar County Courthouse is now limited to the north basement door in an effort to protect county employees and the public from the coronavirus, according to Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass.
A deputy is posted inside to assist the public in communication with the various courthouse offices before proceeding through the building. Signage contains preventive information along with the telephone numbers of various offices.
The sheriff and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell made the decision to implement the measure Friday morning after several county employees expressed concern about visitors with no particular business at the courthouse entering the building.
“The sheriff and I discussed what needed to be done and decided it is in the best interest of county employees, and the public in general, to limit access to the one door,” Bell said.
“It’s just time to close down to a more manageable secured entrance,” Cass said. “We are in unprecedented times with this global pandemic, and we need to provide safety and security for our employees and a better direction in helping people get to where they need to go.”
District Judge Wes Tidwell had expressed concern that a proposed county declaration did not include something to restrict courthouse access during an emergency Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday,
“Because of security folks we have stationed at the north door, we see a lot of folks coming in and out of here that just don’t have official business in this courthouse,” Tidwell said. “They are stopping in for bathroom breaks, glasses of water, soda pops. I don’t bemoan them of that in a typical situation, but I do under this current situation.”
Tidwell reminded commissioners of earlier approval to restrict courthouse entrance to the north door as a security measure. For various reasons that plan has not yet been implemented, he said.
“I think we should close the east and west doors and have just the one entrance,” Tidwell said.
Bell acknowledged Tidwell’s request, but said he would first like to receive input from various departments that would be affected.
“I want to check with security at the door to make sure we are not creating some other type hazard before we take those steps.
Commissioners then passed an updated resolution that came short of implementing a stay-at-home order but included recommendations for social distancing along with language to indicate the county’s next step could be a stay-at-home order.
Bell said late Friday afternoon he had met with other county officials to receive feed-back and agreed with the sheriff to limit access to the one door. The judge said county offices have limited access to make sure there are no more than 10 people in a room as required by state, city and county mandates.
“If possible, we are asking people to call ahead before coming to the courthouse,” Bell said. “Or, the deputy can assist in communication with the different offices.”
