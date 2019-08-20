Paris EMS will be celebrating its 40-year anniversary Sept. 1 by sharing pictures from its archives, quotes and 40th anniversary T-shirts.
The T-shirts are available to the public and a portion of the proceeds go to the “Think Child Safety” program, which was started by Paris EMS in 1992. T-shirts can be purchased at http://www.thetshirtshoppeparis.com/parisems_40.
