Imagine, if you will, the Lamar County Courthouse was the site of a monument built to memorialize loyalists to the crown during the American Revolutionary War. Would you feel certain in seeking justice from a site with a statue of King George III?
What if Lamar County Courthouse was home to a monument of Santa Anna, erected to memorialize the Mexicans who fought for their country in the Texas Revolution? Would you question the motives of the county’s leadership and justice system if you walked by it on the way to see a judge?
If it sounds preposterous, that’s because it is. Why should our courthouse, our bastion of the American justice system, be home to the embodiment of a country’s ideals contrary to those we hold true?
Well, it is.
On the lawn of the Lamar County Courthouse is the Confederate monument, erected to memorialize the men who wore gray in the American Civil War. The monument has four busts — Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America; Robert E. Lee, head of the Confederate Army; Albert Sidney Johnston, who commanded Texas troops in the Battle of Shiloh, where he was killed; and Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson, who died after he was accidentally shot by Confederate soldiers.
These men fought for the now lost republic that was the Confederate States of America. The Confederacy was born after the 1860 election of Abraham Lincoln, whose platform opposed the expansion of slavery. In addressing “the assumption of the equality of races,” Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens on March 21, 1861, said:
“Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”
Although descendants of Lamar County Civil War veterans may see the monument as an honor to their ancestors, it bears the busts of men who fought to preserve a nation founded on racial inequality. It's as preposterous for our black community to walk past that monument and expect equality from the county's justice system as it would be for Texans to walk past a Santa Anna statue on the Texas Supreme Court lawn.
Would the monument honor the men who wore gray any less if it were on the Sam Bell Maxey House property? Or at another war memorial? It would not.
The only monument fit to be on an American courthouse property is Lady Justice, which symbolizes what the courthouse promises — justice for all.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.