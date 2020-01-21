Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're waking up to another chilly morning as the overnight low dipped to around 30. Fortunately, we've got another sunny day ahead, although cool winds from the east southeast will limit our high to about 46 degrees.
Ahead of an approaching upper level low we'll see increasing clouds today. While the daytime is expected to remain dry, tonight and into Wednesday morning may be wet. The wet and cold combination early Wednesday could produce a wintry mix, although surface temperatures aren't expected to dip below freezing.
The chance of rain will increase overnight to 60% as the temperature falls to around 34. Snow, if we see it, will come thanks to cooler atmospheric air in the upper levels, although models show the changeover will be brief during a 2 to 8 a.m. window. The chance for precipitation is 80%.
That batch of precipitation will push off east Wednesday morning as the high gets up to about 41 degrees, but a second disturbance is forecast to hit in the afternoon. Rain chances ramp up to 90% into the overnight period, with the possibility of a thunderstorm tossed in. The low will fall to around 38.
Shower and thunderstorm chances continue at 90% for Thursday until the system shuffles off to the east Thursday night, allowing for the skies to clear.
Grab the umbrella for the middle of the week, but enjoy the sunshine today. Have a great Tuesday!
