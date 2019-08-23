Jeffrey Lee McDonald, 47, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Glenn Michael officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
He was born in Paris, Texas on Sept. 19, 1971, to Forrest “Sonney” and Earnestine Bonner McDonald. He was self-employed in small engine repair.
On April 12, 2017, he married Ena Black, whom he had known since the seventh grade. He graduated from North Lamar High School in 1990. Jeff was a great lover of the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Ena Dawn McDonald; son, Kolten McDonald; step-sons, Brent Black and wife, Bessi, Mitchell Black and wife, Brooke; grandchildren, Levi, Sarah, Olivia and Bellamy; father, Forrest and wife, Linda; mother, Earnestine McDonald; sisters, Leslie James and husband, Ken, Lisa Adamson and husband, Wes; nieces, Courtney Bedford, Conley Evans and Chelsey Fox; nephews, Dustin White, Eric White; four great-nieces; and four great-nephews; his beloved cat, Elvis.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Lee McDonald; grandparents, Elmer and Lula Bonner and John and Sena Bell McDonald.
Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Lovelady, James Rozell, Paul Barnum, Wesley Carter and his nephews, Dustin White and Eric White. Honorary Pallbearer will be Lee Parson.
The family wants to give a special thank you to Lee Parson and James Rozell for their dedicated friendship throughout the years and to the North Lamar Class of 1990 for their support and friendship.
Online condolences may be sent to the McDonald family at fry-gibbs.com.
