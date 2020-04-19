Paris ISD trustees are scheduled Monday to cancel the Place 4 election following Trustee Danny Hooten’s decision to drop out of the race.
Hooten’s seat was challenged by former trustee Mihir Pankaj, who will now take the seat at the end of Hooten’s term.
The board also is slated to continue its budget workshops for the upcoming school year, to amend an energy savings contract and approve a resolution for grade calculations at its 3 p.m. meeting at Paris High School, according to the agenda.
