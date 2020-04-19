paris isd logo

Paris ISD trustees are scheduled Monday to cancel the Place 4 election following Trustee Danny Hooten’s decision to drop out of the race.

Hooten’s seat was challenged by former trustee Mihir Pankaj, who will now take the seat at the end of Hooten’s term.

The board also is slated to continue its budget workshops for the upcoming school year, to amend an energy savings contract and approve a resolution for grade calculations at its 3 p.m. meeting at Paris High School, according to the agenda.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.