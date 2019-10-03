Weather for Oct. 4
National Weather Service graphic

For Friday, rain chances should diminish through the day, but with lingering moisture near a slowing cold front, meteorologists maintain there is a slight chance, 20-30%, probability of precipitation across most of Lamar County. Cloud cover will be abundant, and with light northerly winds, highs should remain in the 80s, except for the southeastern tier of counties in Northeastern Texas, where highs will still likely hit the low 90s.

