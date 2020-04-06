Paris police have charged Brenda Kaye Allen, 40, of Paris, with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after they found her driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Police learned Saturday that a vehicle in the 800 block of 20th Street SE had been taken without the owner’s knowledge or permission, and they found Allen in the 1800 block of West Houston Street at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in that vehicle, officers said.
Allen was taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online records show she bonded out Sunday after bond was set at $4,000.
Paris men arrested on outstanding warrants
Paris police called to a motor vehicle accident in the 5700 block of Clarksville St at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, where during their investigation, 35-year-old Charlie Wade Lawrence of Paris, one of the drivers of the involved vehicles, was found to have three outstanding felony warrants out of Red River County. The warrants charged him with forgery of a financial instrument.
Wade was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond.
Dantrell McQuest Patterson, 38, of Paris, was arrested in the 2300 block of Crescent Drive at 4:16 a.m. today on a felony probation violation warrant. Patterson is currently on probation for a burglary of a habitation conviction, police said.
He also was taken to the county jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online reports.
Police investigating youth assault report
Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 2300 block of West Austin Street at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, and were told a 43-year-old man was visiting the residence of his estranged wife when an argument ensued. It was reported that during the altercation, a 10-year-old girl was assaulted.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate counterfeit $20 bill
Paris police are investigating the origins of a counterfeit $20 bill given to a store clerk in the 2600 block of North Main Street on Saturday.
Officers were called to the business as 1:44 p.m., where a clerk said a man came in and asked the clerk to check to see if the bill was fake. When it was determined to be fake, police were called. Officers said the suspect was found and questioned, but the investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 177 calls for service and arrested four people during the weekend.
