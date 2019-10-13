I recently spent a few days in my old Nebraska stomping grounds, in the area where I first got started in newspapers. That’s the city of Sidney, famous for being the world headquarters of outfitter Cabela’s until the company was bought by Bass Pro Shops in October 2016.
I swung by the Sidney Sun-Telegraph’s office and after a brief conversation with a sales rep, I grabbed a paper and left. Although the lights were out in what had been a busy newsroom during my tenure from 2007-11, I could still see the outline on the wall where my Associated Press awards once hung.
Back then, the newspaper was a five-day daily publishing Tuesday through Saturday. I was one of two full-time reporters joining a sports reporter, a page designer, an editor and a publisher, plus the front office crew who helped with classifieds, circulation and ads. Although we primarily covered Sidney, there were jaunts to nearby towns for city government or event coverage. We stayed pretty busy, especially when a reporter would move on and shift the entirety of the workload onto the other.
For a while, a little more than a year, I was the only reporter for the newspaper. I didn’t even have an editor. It was just me, the sports reporter and our page designer on the news side. I was working 90-plus-hour weeks to get everything covered, which led to the newspaper’s nickname of “The Klark Byrd Telegraph” because every byline was mine. I only wish I had paid attention to federal labor laws enough to know that I should have been paid hourly because I didn’t meet the requirements for salary pay, but you live, you learn.
“Oh my gosh, you’re back! Have you come to save the paper?” a city employee gleefully exclaimed when I popped into the office to say hi to folks I hadn’t seen in years.
The comment was both heartwarming and heartbreaking — the work I had done a decade before had meant something to readers, but now a weekly newspaper printing “10 day old news,” as one city employee said, the Sun-Telegraph has become a shell of its former self. That’s not to discourage the work of its current staff, which numbers just five. It’s just the reality of a product whose publisher is also the sole editor, news reporter and photographer. I’m willing to bet he also serves as a part-time sales representative, too.
The newspaper isn’t alone in its financial struggles. Sidney was deeply reliant on “Big Green,” as Cabela’s was known, and when Bass Pro bought it and closed its headquarters, 1,500 employees were suddenly unemployed. Some of them had commanded six-digit salaries. Without that money to spend in town, other businesses shut down.
Sidney has gone through a tough economic correction — the city’s mayor in September told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald the city cut $1 million from its budget last year and the previous year, and it cut another $90,000 in this year’s budget request. That’s a result of falling property values, which also hit the schools hard.
With reduced revenues all around, there’s little hope the advertising business model will ever bring the Sun-Telegraph back to its former glory. Fortunately, it owns real estate, which diversified its revenue streams by charging other businesses rent.
Still, the community has already suffered the chilling effects of the demise of its local newspaper — civic engagement has all but bottomed out. The Sidney Jaycees (that’s the Junior Chamber of Commerce, a leadership program) filed for corporate dissolution this year. The Rotary Club, gone. The Lions Club, gone. The Kiwanis Club, just 11 members remain.
Sidney is my canary in the coal mine. We’ve read for years how the demise of newspapers negatively impacts communities — “More government waste, more local corruption, less effective schools, and other serious community problems,” according to the Federal Communications Commission — but it’s someone else’s problem until it hits home, or somewhere you’ve called home.
Newspapers remain an important friend to many, and people want a strong newspaper because, as Community Newspapers Inc. co-founder Dink NeSmith is fond of saying, “Strong newspapers build strong communities.” But you don’t have to take my word for it, just head to a community that lacks a newspaper and see if it’s as robust as any with one.
Love it or hate it, Paris is fortunate to have a daily newspaper — the only one left in this corner of Texas except for Greenville and Dallas. And I’m fortunate to be able to do the work that I love so much, building strong communities and sharing their stories.
