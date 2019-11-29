Pathway International Church of God, 3805 SE Loop 286, will host its Women’s Monthly Study-Prayer Luncheon on Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
Women of any age and denomination are invited to attend this ministry, which is focused on feeding the whole being — body soul and spirit. Participants should feel free to come late or leave early.
Call 903-785-0520 for information.
