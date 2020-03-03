David F. Norwood, 72, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Jack Gibson and Sgt. David Ryan Terrell will serve as eulogists. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
David, the son of Billie Jack Norwood and Elaine Stoddard Norwood, was born on Feb. 29, 1948, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1966, followed by Paris Junior College and East Texas Baptist University in Marshall where he received his Bachelor’s degree. He then worked on his Master’s degree at Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He served in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era.
David and his wife, Shirley, established Living Water Book Store in 1978, and owned and operated it for 36 years. During this time David also did prison ministry, pastored two Baptist Churches and Paris Biker Church.
He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Sikes Norwood, whom he married in 1968; two daughters, Jennifer Ray and husband, Dave, of Paris and Kristi Morris and husband, Greg, of Paris; grandchildren, Stephanie Gann and husband, Tanner, Sgt. David Ryan Terrell and Kelley Mashburn, Megan Welsh and husband, Ryan, Henley Ray, Brianna Law and Kynshawn Franklin, Molly Law, Tait Moody, Raegan Morris and Bradyn Morris; great-grandchildren, Kyndal Franklin, Ireland Welsh and Meadow Welsh; and his sister, Lana Fox and husband, Butch; along with numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and a host of friends.
His nephews will serve as casket bearers.
