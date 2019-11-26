Paris Community Choir will present its annual Christmas concert, “Songs of the Season: A Holy Night,” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at First Christian Church of Paris, 780 20th Street.
“This year’s concert will feature works from Rachmaninoff to Eric Whitacre,” said Alaina Logee Downing, the groups new choir director. “Soloists are Trava Drake, Grant Taylor and Dick Logee, and guest conductor is Dr. Nathaniel Logee.”
At the concert, James Adams will be featured on the organ and Janie Logee is to accompany on the piano. A reception is to follow.
Tickets for the event, a long-standing tradition in Paris, are $10 and can be purchased at the door, from Young Title Co. or at Paris Community Theater on the Plaza.
Paris Community Choir’s sponsor are The National Endowment for the Arts, Young Title Co, Inc., Sydney Young Esq., Pickle Printing, the Paris Area Arts Alliance and The Texas Commission on the Arts.
