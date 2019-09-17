TODAY
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Valley of the Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St., Paris.
Scouts USA Recruitment Night: 6:30 p.m.,for youth sixth-grade and up, First United Methodist Church Youth Ministry Building, 430 Lamar Ave.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Christmas Crafts; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train: 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games;; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
First United Methodist of Deport Fish Fry: 5 to 6:30 p.m., 177 Pecan St., Deport, donations only, takeouts available, call 903-517-0334.
SEP. 24
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jenny Wilson will discuss the United Way of Lamar County.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
SEP. 26
Rotary Club of Paris United: PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dr. David Gibo,”How DNA testing works.”SEP. 28
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Rosalie Lodge No. 527: 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., stated meeting, Main Street, Bogata.
SEP. 28
Save the Frisco Depot Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frisco Depot, 309 N. B St., Hugo, Oklahoma, sponsored by Choctaw County Historical Society, lectures, vendors, silent art auction and tours (fees apply); parking along east side of Lions Park.
OCT. 1
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean and R. Peevy will discuss agencies for victim support.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
OCT. 5
40th Annual Clarksville Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at venues around the Red River County Courthouse; live entertainment, arts and crafts booths,children’s corner, tours of historic properties, food, commemorative T-shirts on sale; proceeds benefit Red River County Historical Society effort to maintain historical sites.
Roxton Annual City-Wide Garage Sales: All over town and surrounding areas, maps available at Roxton Grocery after 6 p.m. Oct. 4, call 903-346-2939.
OCT. 8
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
OCT. 15
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
OCT. 19
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, donations only, everyone welcome.
Roxton Pancake Breakfast, 5k and 19K Run, and Kids’ Monster Dash: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Roxton Community Center, downtown, sponsored by Roxton Friends of Chaparra; Rails to Trails, call 408-594-5466 or roxtonrailstrails.com.
Annual Roxton Saturday Night Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Roxton, vendors, kids’ activities, contests, costume parade, entertainment, live music, cash drawings, sponsored by City of Roxton Community Development, call 903-346-2939.
