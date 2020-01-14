JAN. 13 to JAN. 14
First Responder-Paris
8:20 to 8:40 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
8:29 to 8:47 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:40 to 8:50 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
8:46 to 9:06 a.m., 2131 Clarksville St.
9:06 to 9:21 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:33 to 11:46 a.m., 946 S. Church St.
11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., 425 14th St. NE.
2:30 to 2:56 p.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
3:12 to 3:21 p.m., 2540 Bonham St.
3:54 to 4:06 p.m., 3564 Lamar Ave.
5:09 to 5:21 p.m., 733 S. Church St.
5:16 to 5:41 p.m., 1710 E. Proce St.
6:04 to 6:15 p.m., 150 47th St. Se.
10:39 to 11 p.m., 213 13th
St. NW.
12:50 to 12:55 a.m., 1800 Clarksville St.
3:27 to 3:33 a.m., 731 3rd St. SE.
Public Service
6:43 to 6:55 a.m., 2518 Bonahm St.
9:30 to 9:53 a.m., 1175 22nd St.
Out of Vehicle
10:42 to 11:56 a.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
