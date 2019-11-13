Paris police detectives made contact with Stephen Dejaun Corsey in the 1400 block of West Cherry Street and found he had an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Corsey was placed under arrest and taken to jail. He remained in the county jail without a set bond this morning, according to online jail records.
Police investigating cellphone, wallet theft
Paris police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Cedar Street. The complainant reported her vehicle had been broken into and someone stole a cellphone and wallets from the vehicle.
The investigation will continue, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 119 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
