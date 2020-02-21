Paris police arrested Jeremy Lynn Goree, 33, of Paris, in the 600 block of Polk Street at 12:54 p.m. Thursday on a felony Lamar County warrant, charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Goree was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Edward Lee Gaffney II, 33, of Paris, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 7:44 p.m. Thursday. The warrant charged Gaffney with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Gaffney was booked and will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested 10 people on Thursday.
