Many businesses are losing income due to the shutdown, and so are institutions.
Paris Junior College could face an income loss of up to $2 million, college President Dr. Pam Anglin said Friday.
“This loss would be made up of lost tuition and fee revenue from both credit and continuing education courses, lower collection of property taxes, loss in bookstore revenue, cafeteria and residence halls and lower interest income due to lower interest rates,” she said. “We are continuing to watch and evaluate our financial situation for the year.”
With students learning from home right now, many colleges, including Paris Junior College, are refunding money for dorms, dining and parking. Paris Junior College doesn’t charge for parking.
“The total amount we will be refunding is $188,724 for half of a semester,” Anglin said. “We waited until we knew we wouldn’t be back this semester to begin the refunding process.”
An article in The Paris News early last week described how some private colleges are losing money in the stock market. While Paris Junior College itself is a public institution and doesn’t have funds invested in the market, it’s not insulated from stock market swings.
“Public institutions’ investments in Texas are governed by the Public Funds Investment Act. We cannot invest in the stock market,” Anglin said. “Our risk is interest rates going down. Our funds are invested in CDs at our depository institution and through TexPool. We will not receive as much in interest as we had projected due to interest rates dropping due to the coronavirus.”
Anglin added the college hasn’t lost any revenue from sports because it doesn’t charge admission.
College administrators expect that after the pandemic has passed, more students will want to use online courses.
“We believe there will be more students wanting to take online courses after this so they don’t have to leave their homes, and we believe that there may be university students that choose not to go back this fall and stay at home with their parents and take courses locally,” Anglin said. “We will use our scholarship dollars, CARE Act dollars and federal financial aid dollars to help make sure that every individual who wants to go to college can find the resources.”
Anglin said those who are enrolling in the next semester need to complete their federal student aid application. And if students are having trouble with financing their courses because of a loss of income due to the virus, the college is dedicated to making sure some funding will be available.
“If there is a change of income required because of Covid-19, the college will publish information on how to document that change,” Anglin said. “The Department of Education has not given any specific guidance as of today what will be required. This information will be coming out soon, and PJC will inform students of any required documentation.”
Some suggested documentation includes any unemployment eligibility statements or layoff notices, she said.
“The date of the loss of income will have to be after March 1, 2020, to be considered disaster relief and COVID-19 related,” Anglin said. “If a student’s change of income does not then qualify for the Federal financial aid programs already in place, the stimulus CARES act funds could be used to assist a student.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.