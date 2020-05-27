Roy Lee Miller, 85, of Ben Franklin died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas 75432. Funeral service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Three Rusty Nails Church, 1100 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas 75432.
