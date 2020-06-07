• Local students who have graduated recently from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, include:
From Fort Towson, Oklahoma: Alyssa Chandler, Amanda Pearl Joslin and Alexis Mussett.
From Hugo, Oklahoma: Justi Jo Baker, Chelsea Capogna, Ami Dawn Carrell, Rena Kay Dalke and Brent Michael Sumner.
From Paris: Nichole Michelle Perry; and,
From Roxton: Jimmy L. Thomas Jr.
• Local students named to the Spring 2020 president’s honor roll at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, include:
From Fort Towson, Oklahoma: Alyssa S. Chandler, Amanda P. Joslin and Alexis R. Mussett.
From Hugo, Oklahoma: Stephanie D. Bryant, India P. Gage, Katelynn N. McGriff, Christopher S. Nassar and Kyndal A. Partin.
From Paris: Reagan C. Benson and Cameron B. Fernandez; and,
From Powderly: Brandi L. Gilbert.
• Local students named to the Spring 2020 vice-president’s honor roll at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, include:
From Fort Towson, Oklahoma: Lacey L. Dodds.
From Hugo, Oklahoma: Teryn L. Bailey, Ashley N. Mills, Karlie R. Smith, Pepper J. Smith, Dylan R. Yandell and Lexy J. Young.
From Honey Grove: Kelsee P. Frost; and,
From Paris: Cheyenne K. Bolding and Raden W. Phillips.
• Local students named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, include:
From Blossom: Tanner Boles, who is majoring in finance, and Erin Butler, who is majoring in finance.
Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. This challenging spring semester required students to finish their coursework online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
