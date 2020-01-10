Chisum Elementary UIL students took 1st place in the District 13-3A UIL Elementary Academic Competition on December 6, 2019.
Second-grade event results:
Dillon Pierce — Chess, 2nd Individual; Chess 2nd Team.
Brooklyn Beeler — Chess, 5th Individual; Chess, 2nd Team.
Zayne Jones — Chess, 2nd Team; Storytelling, 4th Individual.
Perrie Wolfe — Music Memory, 1st Individual; Music Memory, 1st Team.
Chloe Bush — Music Memory, 5th Individual; Music Memory, 1st Team.
Auri Burress — Music Memory, 1st Team.
Karson Perry — Creative Writing, 4th Individual.
Campbell Brook — Chess, 2nd Individual.
Third-grade event results:
Kaylee Bowers — Storytelling, 1st Individual.
Rozilyn Townsdin — Music Memory, 1st Individual; Music Memory, 1st Team
Jaxen Hicks — Music Memory, 2nd Individual; Music Memory, 1st Team.
Tyler Geurin — Music Memory, 3rd Individual; Music Memory, 1st Team.
Bryce Killingsworth — Spelling, 6th Individual.
Fourth-grade event results:
Brooklyn Ingram — Oral Reading, 5th Individual; Ready Writing, 2nd Individual.
Leah Hutchings – Music Memory, 2nd Individual; Music Memory, 1st Team.
AJ Janes — Music Memory, 1st Team.
Claytie Simpson— Music Memory, 1st Team.
Cambria Outland — Spelling, 2nd Individual.
Delilah Fehr — Art, 2nd Individual; Art, 1st Team.
Addisyn Prince — Art, 6th Individual; Art, 1st Team.
Kendall Carroll — Art, 1st Team.
Elizabeth Braun — Art, 1st Team.
Aniyah Smith — Art, 1st Team.
Chloe Taylor— Ready Writing, 2nd Individual.
Fifth-grade event results:
Tanner Spear — Chess, 1st Individual.
Brynlee Peacock — Oral Reading, 2nd Individual; Spelling, 1st Team.
Ethan Armstrong — Maps/Graphs/Charts, 1st Individual, 1st Team; Number Sense, 3rd Individual, 2nd Team.
Kylen Chennault — Maps/Graphs/Charts, 2nd Individual, 1st Team.
Nathan Wall — Maps/Graphs/Charts, 4th Individual, 1st Team.
Zeke Baird — Number Sense, 6th Individual, 2nd Team.
Lukaas Dickson — Number Sense, 2nd Team.
Zolee Rushin — Music Memory, 1st Individual, 1st Team; Spelling, 4th Individual, 1st Team.
Ilee Williams —– Music Memory. 3rd Individual, 1st Team.
Robert Peters — Music Memory, 5th Individual, 1st Team.
Rachel Barnett — Spelling, 1st Team.
Jacob Cox — Social Studies, 1st Individual, 1st Team.
Luke Lamb — Social Studies, 3rd Individual, 1st Team.
Alex Tovar — Social Studies, 1st Team.
Alyson Tinajero — Ready Writing, 4th Individual.
