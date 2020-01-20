Russell Gene Albert, 54, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Following cremation interment will be made in the Columbarium, of Evergreen Cemetery.
Russell, the son of Lurelle L. Albert and Mariellen Hoffstaedt Albert, was born on Aug. 19, 1965, in Paris.
He graduated from Daingerfield High School, Kilgore Junior College and Stephen F. Austin University, with a music degree majoring in percussion.
He worked several years for J. C. Penny before working two years in the heating and air conditioning industry. Following that he returned to J. C. Penny for a few years and then began his career as a Rehabilitation Physical Therapy Technician with Paris Regional Medical Center, where he’s worked the last seven years.
He had been active in the Paris Chapter of Toastmasters.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Albert; his parents, Lurelle and Mariellen Albert, of Daingerfield; and two brothers, Larry Albert and wife, Alecia, of Gladewater and Mark Albert of, Maryland; along with a host of friends.
