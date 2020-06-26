Paris police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects involved in June 19 spray painting incidents in downtown Paris and at the Eiffel Tower. The department released video clips, available with this story on TheParisNews.com, of the suspects walking near the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and the Eiffel Tower.
The spray painting incidents followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest June 18 on the steps of the Lamar County Courthouse. A building and parking lot downtown and the base of the Eiffel Tower were tagged with orange marking paint with anti-police slang and the initials of the Black Lives Matter and All Cops Are (Expletive) movements.
The suspects, a white man and a white woman, are thought to be in their 20s, Police Chief Bob Hundley said. The man is described as having brown hair, tall and slender, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black shoes and wearing dark frame eyeglasses. The woman is medium built with a gray hoodie that covers her hair, and she’s wearing dark pants.
"The video clips posted ... are the best we have found for images of persons of interest that we cannot identify. The Paris Police Department has exhausted all leads at this point and need your help getting these persons identified so they can be questioned," Hundley said.
Early in the investigation, the police chief said the actions are criminal mischief and can range from misdemeanor to felony class depending on the cost of cleaning and any potential damage to the stone.
"We understand the frustration and anger some may be feeling, but these acts only cast negative perceptions for any concerns the suspects may have," Hundley said at the time. "We are also not lost on the fact that the suspect may have done this to incite those perceptions."
Brenda Cherry, who organized the June 18 protest, also denounced the vandalism, saying the perpetrators of such acts need to be caught.
