Corine Thomas, 95, of Talco, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020; Brownrigg Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Paris youth minister charged with sexual assault
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Who's the cutest couple?
- Elderly man found dead in RV next to Chili's in Paris
- Bogata men run for Red River County Commissioner's spot in Pct. 1
- Lamar County Appraisal District faces litigation with 3 local businesses
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- United Way of Lamar County to honor Mathis with lifetime leadership award
- Chad Lee Barnes
- Steven Michael Hinsley
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Which baby is your favorite?
Mr. Peanut's Super Bowl ad added another character to the baby wars — Baby Nut. First came Baby Groot in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II," followed by Disney's The Child, a.k.a., Baby Yoda, in "The Mandalorian," and now Baby Nut. Which is your favorite?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.