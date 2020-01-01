THURSDAY
NAACP: 5 p.m., NAACP building, on Fitzhugh Street.
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 2: 6:30 p.m., dinner, lodge opens at 7:30 p.m., all Masons welcome.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Left Over Party; 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime
8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble.
SATURDAY
Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 89: 9 a.m., Reno Fire Department, all disabled veterans are welcome.
Paris Deb Orientation: Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nds St. NE., call 903-249-3774, or 903-272-6905.
First Responder Breakfast: 8:15 to 9:30 a.m., First christian Church, 780 20th St. SE.
First Christians Members Feed the Homeless: 12:30 to 2 p.m., at City Square, 2515 Bonham St.
SUNDAY
Paris Deb Orientation: 4 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nds St. NE., call 903-249-3774, or 903-272-6905.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joiunts; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Creative Crafts; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
JAN. 9
RRV Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m. meeting at Springlake Baptist Church then sing to/with residents of Colonial Lodge and Heritage Retirement Homes.
The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.