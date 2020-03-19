They’re not gouging, they're just trying to cover their costs.
As a compounding pharmacy, Paris Apothecary has the ingredients on hand to make hand sanitizer, and since people have been making a run on the product, the business is doing it’s best to fill that need.
“We’ve made over 20 liters in the past day and a half,” owner/pharmacist LeeAnn Hampton said.
However, as she explained, they are having to charge $18 per 12-ounce bottle.
“The World Health Organization actually published the recipe for pharmacies to make hand sanitizer in house,” she said. “Of course, those ingredients are quite pricey.”
All of the suppliers that provide compounding ingredients to the pharmacy have raised their prices as the pandemic has spread.
“Every time we re-order, they go up on their pricing,” Hampton said.
For instance, the alcohol used in preparing hand sanitizer has gone up $10 per container and another ingredient has gone up $5 per liter in two days.
“It’s even more horrible to be accused of price gouging,” Hampton said.
For the $18 the pharmacy is charging, $15 of that covers the ingredients, she said, and it doesn’t cover labor to mix it up or the cost of using the lab.
“You can’t mix this up in your kitchen,” Hampton said. “We have to have a lab and safety gear.”
For those who ask what’s the difference between them and a national brand like Germ-X, Hampton said Germ-X has much greater purchasing power, being a nationwide company, and it buys in much greater quantities.
The pharmacy has had multiple calls from doctors offices and other medical providers asking for hand sanitizer, since the product is hard to find on shelves around the county.
“No one’s been able to get any, … and we’re trying to fill that need,” Hampton said.
The pharmacy is also trying to do the right thing by closing the doors and having customers use the drive-thru.
“We’re trying to be responsible,” she said. “We had people accuse us of contracting the virus. It’s very frustrating.”
The pharmacy has placed another order for ingredients, and it is expected to arrive on Friday. The newest batch of hand sanitizer should be ready by Monday, Hampton said.
