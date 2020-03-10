Mrs. Claudette Marie Todd, age 80, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at home, with family surrounding her.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1939, in Modesto, California, to the late Hoot Stark and Juanita Stark. She was the second oldest of six girls, Joan, Claudette, Priscilla, Barbara, Connie and Linda. Claudette grew up in Hughson, California, and attended Hughson schools.
At the age of 17, she married the love of her life, James Glynn Todd on July 17, 1957, in Hughson, California, and she was married by her Grandpa Stark, who was a Church of Christ preacher. They moved to Texas where they were happily married for 63 years and raised five beautiful children.
She worked hard for years and retired from Southwest Foundry. After retirement, Glynn and Claudette moved to Oklahoma to enjoy their retirement with family. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Paris Church of God. Claudette lived a Godly life and instilled her love for God in all her family.
Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Hoot and Juanita Stark; sisters, Barbara Lomker and Linda Henley; daughter, Glenda Pilkington; son, James Todd; grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Glynn Todd, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Connie Vessell (Larry), Joan Kitchens (Charlie), Priscilla Hodges (Leslie), all of California; children, Robert Todd (Hollie), of Hopewell, Texas, Larry Todd, of Sumner, Texas, Karen Birdsong (James), of Paris, Texas, James Howell, a close family friend; grandchildren, Terry Pilkington, Jeremy Todd (Winter), Joshua Todd, Wendy Todd, Katy Spear (Andy), Amanda Pruett (Jason), Jason Todd (Allison), Meagan Birdsong (Tim Henry), Lauren Price (Corey), Jessica Roberts (Kenny), Chelsie Birdsong, Dustin Birdsong; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends of Claudette Todd from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Pathway International Church of God, 3905 SE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460. A Celebration of Claudette’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Pathway International Church of God with Pastor Samuel Evers officiating. Under continued care and direction, Bright-Holland Funeral Home will make burial at Hopewell Cemetery, FM 2820, Sumner, TX 75486. Pallbearers will be, Joshua Todd, Jason Todd, Austin Ouellette, Hayden Todd, Kenny Roberts and Andy Spear. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Pilkington, Jeremy Todd and James Howell. To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brighthollandfuneral
