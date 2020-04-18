As lawmakers tried to hammer out a deal for additional federal funding for small business owners impacted by Covid-19, Paris bankers encouraged those who missed out on the first round of funding to advocate for a second.
At issue is the Paycheck Protection Program that is a centerpiece of last month’s $2.2 trillion rescue bill. The program gives grants to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent while shutting down their businesses during social distancing edicts.
Congress initially set aside $349 billion to help small businesses, but that funding ran out Thursday. Republicans signaled Friday they were willing to accept Democratic demands for additional federal funding for hospitals as part of an effort to break a stalemate over the Trump administration's $250 billion emergency request for a second round of paycheck program funding.
Seeing how quickly the initial funding was used, Liberty National Bank President Carl Cecil said the next round would be spoken for in a short period of time. He fears the partisan bickering may spell disaster for small business owners who did not get loan approvals before the program ran out of money.
“Even though $350 billion is a big number, we knew going in that it wasn’t enough. Those funds were dispersed into local economies across the nation in eight working days. That in itself is an amazing feat, with most banks lobbies closed and most businesses closed or partially closed,” he said.
The push for more money comes after local bank employees worked around the clock to process hundreds of applications totaling more than $56 million and impacting more than 5,700 local jobs.
Lamar National Bank made 103 loans to customers totaling $34,005,475 that impacted 2,950 jobs, bank President Greg Wilson said. Guaranty Bank President Jeff Nutt reported servicing 95 Paris market requests for $14.5 million that impacted 1,897 jobs. And Liberty National Bank made 86 loans for $7.7 million that impacted 940 jobs, Cecil said.
“It will take a week to process all the loans we have approvals for,” Wilson said. “The interim final rule says we have 10 calendar days to disburse funds. I don’t think it’ll take that long, but we have to prepare and disseminate loan documents, and get them digitally signed and back. This while we are simultaneously processing dozens of loan deferrals for customers adversely affected by this shock to the economy.
“We hope our effort helped soften the blow to our local economy caused by the pandemic and necessary shut down that followed.”
Servicing the loans was not an easy process as information and directions on multiple aspects of the program were cloudy at best, Nutt said, adding Guaranty’s statewide effort funded more than 1,200 applications for $178 million.
Wilson and Cecil spoke last week about challenges that included the lack of program rules and documentation when lawmakers told small business owners to apply for the first-come, first-serve funds. Banks also were challenged by a constantly crashing Small Business Administration loan portal, and they were held up on receiving the federal mechanism that allowed them to free up funds to make the loans.
“It required a full team effort from our staff, and they did a phenomenal job,” Nutt said, echoing Wilson’s and Cecil’s sentiments about the work of their employees.
Requests for information from First Federal and Peoples banks were not returned by press time.
Texas' small businesses received more loan approvals for the program than any other state. The New York Business Journal on Saturday reported Texas had 134,737 loans approved, totaling $28.48 billion, according to the data that shows approvals through noon April 16.
“If Congress can hammer out a deal and allocate more money, we will continue to process PPP loans for all those customers we were not able to submit in time,” Wilson said.
The next meeting of either House or Senate is a Senate session on Monday that could be used for legislative action if all sides agree.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
