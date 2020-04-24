Margie Christian Allen, 88, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, formerly, of Lamar County, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
Margie was born in Pleasant Hill, Missouri and moved to Waxahachie, Texas as a teenager. She married Robert H. Allen in 1953 and settled in Lamar County, living in Taylortown, Cunningham, Blossom and Paris before moving to Tennessee in 2012. She was a homemaker and also a Respiratory Therapist.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Pam and Di Allen-Thompson, of Dayton, Ohio, Bob Allen and Jason Hicks, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Nan and Aaron Sanchez, of Paris and John and Schirin Amin Allen, of New Braunfels; grandchildren and spouses/partners, Joshua Fry and Darcy Jacoby, of College Station, Steven Fry and Cassandra Andrews, of Harlingen, Teran and Jeramiah Handy, of Milford, Pennsylvania, Rush Sanchez, of Paris, Morial Amin Allen and Riley Coker, of Abilene and Bel Amin Allen, of New Braunfels; great-grandchild, Edd Elliott, of New Braunfels. Of a family of 16 children, she is survived by her brothers and spouses, David and Linda Christian, of San Antonio, Ted and Lori Christian, of Waxahachie and Randy and Star Christian, of Plano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rush and Clara Christian, of Waxahachie; parents-in-law, Fred and Lorette Allen, of Cunningham; husband, Robert H. Allen; daughter, Kim Allen; and grandson, Caden Sanchez.
A memorial will be planned at a date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.